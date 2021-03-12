Previous
This is Scott by beaniep
2 / 365

This is Scott

Scott is a baby cockerel that is 7 weeks old and this morning he made his first cock-a-do.
BeanieP

@beaniep
Hi I'm Brenden and I'm 9 years old. My mum and dad are doing 365 so I decided to do it too as I like...
