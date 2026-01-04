Previous
self portrait by bearrojo
4 / 365

self portrait

This is a self portrait. I love dramatic shadows and black and white.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Karri

@bearrojo
Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely self portrait, nice light and shade. Welcome to 365, we hope that you enjoy your time here!

Ian
January 5th, 2026  
