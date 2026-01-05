Mini Craze

This is a mini Lowe’s bucket. It is about .42 quarts. And so super cute! Back in November I found one of these at Menards and picked two up, one for me and one for my daughter because she loves mini things. After that, I noticed a video and social media about these mini buckets, and they went viral. Which started my hunt for the buckets at the different places that sold them. All in all. My daughter got two very small totes that had four mini buckets and two mini totes in them for Christmas. And that gift ended up being her favorite gift. These pink ones were jut released so I just had to get one for each of us.