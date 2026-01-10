Previous
Bucket part 2 by bearrojo
10 / 365

Bucket part 2

I had a box of books I’m sending to my nephew sitting on my table, and Bucket opened the box and sat inside and slept there all day.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Karri

@bearrojo
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KarenD
Bucket is beautiful.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact