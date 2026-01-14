Previous
Parma script sign
14 / 365

Parma script sign

On my lunch break I headed over to this park to capture this script sign. I was pleasantly surprised when i got there to find a flamingo statue standing next to it.
14th January 2026

Karri

@bearrojo
