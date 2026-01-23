Previous
Winter Sunrise by bearrojo
23 / 365

Winter Sunrise

This was taken at the entrance of one of our metro parks at sunrise. They weren't quite open yet so I had to take the shot at the gate.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Karri

@bearrojo
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact