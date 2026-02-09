Previous
Room with a view by bearrojo
40 / 365

Room with a view

I was just about to lay down to sleep and remembered I needed a picture still for the day. This is the view from my bedroom window.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Karri

@bearrojo
11% complete

