Previous
68 / 365
Sunset
Past couple of days have been in the 70's here, it has been absolute heaven! Tomorrow we are expecting snow. I got to the lake just in time to get the sunset.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Karri
@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
68
photos
4
followers
4
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th March 2026 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
