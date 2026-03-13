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My travel buddy by bearrojo
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My travel buddy

I got my very first Pusheen kitty in 2017 and she has traveled with me everywhere from a road trip to LA, a plane ride to Cancun, 2 Disney trips and this trip to Universal in Orlando.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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