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Video Games by bearrojo
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Video Games

We visited this huge arcade today where we could play unlimited games. We spent over three hours playing pin ball, pac man, Mario cart, guitar hero, frogger, galaga, etc…..
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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