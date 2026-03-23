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80 / 365
The only pic
This was the only picture I took on this day and there’s really no explanation
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Karri
@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
81
photos
4
followers
4
following
22% complete
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd March 2026 5:31pm
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