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The only pic by bearrojo
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The only pic

This was the only picture I took on this day and there’s really no explanation
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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