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Candle by bearrojo
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Candle

I love candles but don’t burn them at home, so I burn them at work. This is my candle in my favorite candle holder.
2nd April 2026 2nd Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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