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Flags by bearrojo
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Flags

These are the flags outside the hospital. I was up bright and early to get my “pumpkins” smashed. So here’s your reminder ladies to do the same. Save second base. Early detection is important.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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