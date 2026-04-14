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What show? by bearrojo
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What show?

Can anyone guess the show that I’m watching?
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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