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Flowering tree by bearrojo
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Flowering tree

This is our neighbors beautiful tree.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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