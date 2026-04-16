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104 / 365
Flowering tree
This is our neighbors beautiful tree.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Karri
@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
105
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th April 2026 7:28am
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