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107 / 365
Hike
We went for our weekly hike and half way through we got hit by a wintry mix storm. First rain, then huge chunks of sleet, it was insane. We high tailed it back to the car. But on our way back we caught Bigfoot taking his dog for a walk.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Karri
@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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365
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iPhone 13
Taken
19th April 2026 7:10pm
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