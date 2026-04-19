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Hike by bearrojo
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Hike

We went for our weekly hike and half way through we got hit by a wintry mix storm. First rain, then huge chunks of sleet, it was insane. We high tailed it back to the car. But on our way back we caught Bigfoot taking his dog for a walk.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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