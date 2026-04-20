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Free food by bearrojo
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Free food

My husband got me this birdfeeder that’s attached to our front window and they have yet to come and eat out of it.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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