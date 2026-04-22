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Track season by bearrojo
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Track season

What a beautiful day for a track meet.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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