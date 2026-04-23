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Welcome Gnome by bearrojo
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Welcome Gnome

There’s my new gnome sign. I put it in my planter where for some reason my solar lights were placed and I think it looks really cute lit up with the lights.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Karri

@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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