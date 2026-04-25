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You Scream, I scream for ice cream
Did a fun little photoshoot with my son.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Karri
@bearrojo
I am a lifelong lover of photography. A story my Dad loved to tell was when we went to the Grand Canyon when I was...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th April 2026 4:47pm
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