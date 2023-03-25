Previous
Afternoon, almost evening by beatricekocina
84 / 365

Afternoon, almost evening

We went out for a walk and talk with my husband. It was time for us two, but I couldn't resist to take a moment to capture the sun shining through the tree branches (you know what I mean my fellow photographers :-D).
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Beatrice Kocina

@beatricekocina
Photo Details

