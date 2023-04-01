Previous
Speedmentoring day by beatricekocina
91 / 365

Speedmentoring day

Today I've spent the whole day with hundreds of women on speedmentoring event. Inspiring and demanding in the same time.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Beatrice Kocina

@beatricekocina
Dawn ace
A lovely candid
April 1st, 2023  
