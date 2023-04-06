Sign up
96 / 365
Today in Prague
There were a lot of tourists, but we promised our kids to go to Prague to see the astronomical clock running and to enjoy ice-cream in Creme de la Creme. (The vegan pistacchio ice-cream is the best one!)
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
0
0
Beatrice Kocina
@beatricekocina
96
photos
9
followers
10
following
26% complete
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Views
1
365
Canon EOS 77D
6th April 2023 1:22pm
prague
,
oldtown
