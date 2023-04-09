Sign up
Easter eggs
It's Easter tradition here to paint the eggs with bee wax. Our girls love to paint them with wax from colorful crayons. Other Easter traditions are not so fun, but to paint eggs? Why not?
9th April 2023
Beatrice Kocina
@beatricekocina
365
easter
,
egg
,
season
