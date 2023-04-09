Previous
Easter eggs by beatricekocina
Easter eggs

It's Easter tradition here to paint the eggs with bee wax. Our girls love to paint them with wax from colorful crayons. Other Easter traditions are not so fun, but to paint eggs? Why not?
Beatrice Kocina

@beatricekocina
