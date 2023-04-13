Previous
Abstract painting by beatricekocina
103 / 365

Abstract painting

It was fun time spend with colors. Looking for next opportunity for creating.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Beatrice Kocina

@beatricekocina
