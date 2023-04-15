Previous
It was a hard day by beatricekocina
105 / 365

It was a hard day

We were working really hard all day long, but I believe it will be worthy! We cleaned the space from many uncultivated saplings, cut down two big brittle trees, planted raspberries and much more.
15th April 2023

Beatrice Kocina

@beatricekocina
Dawn ace
Hard work but rewarding
April 15th, 2023  
