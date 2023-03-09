Previous
It snowed by bec001
57 / 365

It snowed

The journey to work was treacherous. This is the view from my very dirty office window.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Rebecca B

@bec001
Newbie 2023. Have done this before, probably 10 + years ago. iPhone only. Very much an amateur. UK
Polly
Great scene in black and white
March 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great shot and winter scene.
March 9th, 2023  
