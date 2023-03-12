Previous
Snow by bec001
61 / 365

Snow

From our walk
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Rebecca B

@bec001
Newbie 2023. Have done this before, probably 10 + years ago. iPhone only. Very much an amateur. UK
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Great composition! A fantastic shot.
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful black and white. Love the lacy patterns in your bare tree.
March 12th, 2023  
