Previous
A patch of sunshine by bec001
6 / 365

A patch of sunshine

We finally had some sun today. Ted found a good spot.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Rebecca B

@bec001
iPhone only
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact