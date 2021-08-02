Previous
Next
Peperomia by bec76
1 / 365

Peperomia

I love how a lens can transform things. Neglected, underfed and under-watered, yet still beautiful.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Rebecca

@bec76
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise