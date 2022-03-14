Previous
Wood Stork by beckybourland
12 / 365

Wood Stork

Waiting for dinner in the glow of the evening sun!
14th March 2022

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Beautiful … love the golden tones in this.
March 16th, 2022  
