Hibiscus Flower by beckybourland
15 / 365

Hibiscus Flower

I have always loved the beautiful flowers of the hibiscus in the greenhouses in my previous home of Washington State. I am still in awe of the fact that I can now grow this beauty in my outside garden in Florida!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
