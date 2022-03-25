Previous
Orb Weaver by beckybourland
17 / 365

Orb Weaver

Changing it up a little with a doubler on my 50 mm lens. Nothing like a spider up close and personal!
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
MamaBec ace
Fantastic! FAV
March 26th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice colors and light
March 26th, 2022  
GaryW
Great detail.
March 26th, 2022  
