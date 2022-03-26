Previous
Beautiful Bougainvillea by beckybourland
Beautiful Bougainvillea

I love my bougainvillea. It has been blooming non-stop since we purchased it about 5 months ago. So interesting that the bright colors are actually leaves, with the flowers nestled inside!
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

BeckyB

I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
