Egret by beckybourland
Egret

I just had to take a pic of this beautiful bird as he/she was posing for me as I drove by!
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
