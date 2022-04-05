Previous
Crocodile Smile by beckybourland
20 / 365

Crocodile Smile

This guy was enjoying the beautiful Florida weather!
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
Joanne Diochon ace
He looks quietly contented.
April 5th, 2022  
