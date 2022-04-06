Previous
Eagle Eye by beckybourland
Eagle Eye

This beautiful bald eagle found a great place to perch and survey his kingdom!
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
Milanie ace
What a view he has from up there. Pretty shot of your Florida area.
April 7th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
Fantastic capture!
April 7th, 2022  
