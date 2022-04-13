Previous
Next
Osprey with Meal by beckybourland
25 / 365

Osprey with Meal

I have not yet gotten a picture of a bird flying with it's meal (hopefully I will eventually!) but now I have one of it clinging to a fish sitting on a ledge!
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise