29 / 365

Pretty in Pink

I love alstroemerias. I was overjoyed to discover that they thrive in Florida as well as my previous home in Washington!
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

BeckyB

I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
MamaBec ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely flower.
April 20th, 2022  
