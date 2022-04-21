Previous
Prickly Pear Blossoms by beckybourland
Prickly Pear Blossoms

I was surprised to discover that some varieties of cactus are native to Florida. Certainly I would expect to see them in the desert states, but in tropical Florida? Learning about my new state everyday!
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
