White Ibis Family Foraging by beckybourland
White Ibis Family Foraging

I love spring and all the new baby birds here in Florida. There are so many larger species of birds, mainly water birds, so it is easier to see the family unit when they are out together. The brownish bird is the youth.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
