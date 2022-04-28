Previous
Nest of Anhingas by beckybourland
34 / 365

Nest of Anhingas

I had a hard time getting a picture in focus on this nest of young anhingas as it was skillfully placed deep within a tall tree, But I did my best!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
