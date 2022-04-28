Sign up
34 / 365
Nest of Anhingas
I had a hard time getting a picture in focus on this nest of young anhingas as it was skillfully placed deep within a tall tree, But I did my best!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
0
0
BeckyB
@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
1
1
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
22nd April 2022 8:33am
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
florida
,
anhinga
,
water birds
