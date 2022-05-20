Previous
Goats on a Hillside by beckybourland
48 / 365

Goats on a Hillside

My daughter had goats and had to liquidate them when they moved to Moscow, ID. She has since found an opportunity to milk these awesome dairy goats twice a week, which she loves. The joys of being with the critters without the daily responsibility!
20th May 2022

