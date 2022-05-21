Previous
Young Moose by beckybourland
Young Moose

I came across this friendly young moose in the arboretum in Moscow, ID on our recent trip to visit our kids. She was obviously accustomed to humans as there were workers pruning up shrubs not far from her. She was adorable!
BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
