Passion Flower by beckybourland
49 / 365

Passion Flower

One of the plants we have been delighted to add to our new home is the Passion Vine. The flowers are unlike anything I have ever seen; when I first discovered them years ago in a greenhouse, I thought that they were fake flowers. They are so unique!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

