Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Shrimp Plant
I found this fascinating plant at a small local nursery here in Central Florida and I had to have it. I think it is so appropriately named, as the continuous blooms do indeed look like shrimp!
29th May 2022
29th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BeckyB
@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
50
photos
9
followers
7
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th May 2022 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
florida
,
shrimp plant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close