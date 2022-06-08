Previous
Avocados and Frogs by beckybourland
53 / 365

Avocados and Frogs

We have a large avocado tree in our backyard, and I spotted this good sized tree frog hanging out on a leaf!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
MamaBec ace
Gosh it would be nice to just pick an avocado (especially when the frog is guarding them).
June 10th, 2022  
