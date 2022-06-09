Previous
Rain Lily by beckybourland
54 / 365

Rain Lily

A friend shared some of her rain lily bulbs with me. The flowers last only a day, and appear after a watering or rain shower. They are very delicate and have a subdued beauty.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
MamaBec ace
So pretty!
June 10th, 2022  
