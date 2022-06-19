Previous
Adventuring With Dad by beckybourland
56 / 365

Adventuring With Dad

This is a pic of my son-in-law with my two precious grandchildren that I posted on Facebook for Father's Day. I love how he is holding the hand of my granddaughter, and that my grandson is walking so near to him, They love their daddy!
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

BeckyB

@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
