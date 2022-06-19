Sign up
56 / 365
Adventuring With Dad
This is a pic of my son-in-law with my two precious grandchildren that I posted on Facebook for Father's Day. I love how he is holding the hand of my granddaughter, and that my grandson is walking so near to him, They love their daddy!
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
