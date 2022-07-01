Previous
The Delicate Butterfly by beckybourland
72 / 365

The Delicate Butterfly

This beauty was refreshing itself on a very hot and humid day at the wilderness reserve. I'm not sure of the variety, but I love all the spots!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

