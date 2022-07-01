Sign up
72 / 365
The Delicate Butterfly
This beauty was refreshing itself on a very hot and humid day at the wilderness reserve. I'm not sure of the variety, but I love all the spots!
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
BeckyB
@beckybourland
I love nature photography and have recently moved across the country from the beautiful Pacific Northwest (where I have lived all of my life) to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
